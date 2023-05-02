DartPoints acquires Venyu, adds three Louisiana data centres

The acquisition brings DartPoints’ portfolio to 11 data centres across 10 US markets, five states and three regions, with over 325,000 square feet of space and 20MW of power.

"We are thrilled to now serve hundreds of enterprises and service provider customers in Louisiana and around the country by way of three top-tier data centres in Baton Rouge and Shreveport," said Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints.

"Serving edge markets is where our passion and expertise lie, and this acquisition expands our geographic coverage to a third region: the South-Central U.S."

Over the past 30 years, Venyu has developed some of the first offsite backup innovations and became one of the country’s first service providers to offer virtualisation as a disaster recovery solution after Hurricane Katrina.

Venyu’s Shreveport facility is one of the country’s most secure commercial data centres – built to the Department of Defense anti-terrorism force protection codes.

Adding Venyu’s three carrier-neutral facilities continues DartPoint’s strategy of investing in data centre infrastructure in edge markets, where latency requirements, demand for interconnection and multi-cloud architectures are driving growth.

"Today marks the beginning of a terrific new chapter for Venyu," said Josh Descant, CEO of REV, Venyu's former parent company.

"By joining the DartPoints team, Venyu can continue to deliver on its customer-focused mission to source, implement, and manage complete IT ecosystems — and now with enhanced infrastructure and a deeper bench.

“In addition, the synergies resulting from the combined organisation will further benefit customers, markets, and employees for years to come."