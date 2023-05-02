Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Virtus to build new data centre campus in Berlin

Natalie Bannerman
May 02, 2023 10:50 AM
Share
Data centre connectivity NEW.jpg

Virtus Data Centres (Virtus) has announced plans to expand into continental Europe with the construction of its first data centre campus in Berlin.

The new data centre called VIRTUS BERLIN1, will be located in Germany's capital city and is set to be operational in 2026.

"We're excited to bring our expertise and experience to Berlin and to expand our offering to customers in continental Europe," said Neil Cresswell, CEO of Virtus.

"We also believe that our partnership - leveraging the local knowledge of a highly experienced European data centre developer like Investa - coupled with the leading operational expertise of Virtus obtained over 10 years of operating hyperscale and mission critical data centres in London, will be key to our success in this and other EU markets. We look forward to working with Investa to deliver a scalable world-class data centre campus in Berlin in a safe and sustainable manner."

Located in Marienpark Berlin, the data centre campus will be accessible to both Berlin’s city centre, and its international airport. The Marienpark site is an existing innovation hub and home to a community of emerging technologies (including KI-Park Deutschland) comprised of AI, critical infrastructure and additive manufacturing.

The facility will consist of four buildings with a total of at least 90 MVA of incoming power, designed to serve hyperscale, government and enterprise customers as well as provide a range of hosting and cloud services.

Virtus is partnering with Investa, a real estate development company, to develop VIRTUS BERLIN1. Further to this, VIRTUS BERLIN1 will be connected to a waste heat distribution system provided by Marienpark, which is a collaboration of Investa and GASAG, a natural gas distribution company.

VIRTUS BERLIN1 forms part of Virtus' wider European expansion plans.

Tags

News NewsInfrastructure and NetworksData CentresVirtus Data Centres
NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe