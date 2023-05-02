Virtus to build new data centre campus in Berlin

The new data centre called VIRTUS BERLIN1, will be located in Germany's capital city and is set to be operational in 2026.

"We're excited to bring our expertise and experience to Berlin and to expand our offering to customers in continental Europe," said Neil Cresswell, CEO of Virtus.

"We also believe that our partnership - leveraging the local knowledge of a highly experienced European data centre developer like Investa - coupled with the leading operational expertise of Virtus obtained over 10 years of operating hyperscale and mission critical data centres in London, will be key to our success in this and other EU markets. We look forward to working with Investa to deliver a scalable world-class data centre campus in Berlin in a safe and sustainable manner."

Located in Marienpark Berlin, the data centre campus will be accessible to both Berlin’s city centre, and its international airport. The Marienpark site is an existing innovation hub and home to a community of emerging technologies (including KI-Park Deutschland) comprised of AI, critical infrastructure and additive manufacturing.

The facility will consist of four buildings with a total of at least 90 MVA of incoming power, designed to serve hyperscale, government and enterprise customers as well as provide a range of hosting and cloud services.

Virtus is partnering with Investa, a real estate development company, to develop VIRTUS BERLIN1. Further to this, VIRTUS BERLIN1 will be connected to a waste heat distribution system provided by Marienpark, which is a collaboration of Investa and GASAG, a natural gas distribution company.

VIRTUS BERLIN1 forms part of Virtus' wider European expansion plans.