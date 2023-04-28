EdgePoint and Globe strengthen connectivity in the Philippines

“We are very pleased to partner with Globe to support its expansion plans across the Philippines by providing a network of suitable sites to meet their needs," said Alexander Kiel, chief executive officer of EdgePoint Philippines.

"The team will work closely with our counterparts in Globe throughout the whole process right from identifying the right locations to undergoing the complete build process. With our regional experience and in-depth local knowledge, we are confident we will be able to take over Globe’s expansion requirements, allowing them to focus on other areas of the business.”

Specifically, the two will work on enhancing the telecoms infrastructure in the country by increasing both tower and co-location sites, with Edgepoint as a build-to-suit and colocation partner towerco of Globe.

“Globe is focused on bringing fast, seamless connectivity to the people and ultimately being a key contributor to the country’s digital ambitions. We ended 2022 with 5G connectivity in 70 cities and towns across the Philippines, more than double our coverage compared to the year before making our 5G network available to nearly all of the population in the National Capital Region (NCR), Cebu and Davao," said Rizza Maniego-Eala, chief finance officer at Globe Telecom.

"We are looking to partner with industry players who share the same appetite for growth and are confident that both EdgePoint and Globe have similar goals and synergies on how we can further enhance the telecommunications industry, grow both our companies as well as be key contributors to the nation.

EdgePoint first entered the Philippines market in April 2022, when they acquired 2,934 towers from the PLDT Group.

At present, EdgePoint Philippines operates 2,557 active sites across the Luzon Islands, with the total number targeted to be closed by mid of 2023. The Group currently owns and manages a total of 14,000 towers across Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.