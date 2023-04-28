Rogers and Lynk Global to deliver satellite-to-phone in Canada

The new service will enable Canadians to access a wireless connection anywhere in the country. Rogers will begin its roll out of satellite-to-phone coverage in 2024, starting with Canada’s most remote regions and rural highways that are currently not covered by any wireless networks. The service will start with SMS texting and over time will expand to include voice and data.

“From underground transit systems in Canada’s largest cities, to cell towers in space covering Northern communities, Rogers is leading to bring Canadians the biggest and best wireless networks across the country, to keep them connected and safe,” said Tony Staffieri, president and CEO, Rogers.

“Emergencies do not wait and that is one of the reasons why we are investing to make sure Canadians can always reach 911 from anywhere in Canada.”

Today’s announcement builds on the company’s investment to bring Canadians the largest 5G wireless network covering more than 2,000 communities. Through its transformative merger with Shaw, Rogers now brings Canadians a national coast to coast wireline network with fibre-powered internet available to nearly 70% of Canadian households.

“Everyone deserves to have access to seamless connectivity and emergency services, no matter where they live. That’s why Lynk is thrilled to partner with Rogers to help bring continuous wireless coverage to Canadians,” said Charles Miller, CEO and co-founder, Lynk.

“Rogers is the ideal partner for Lynk because of the company’s strong, national spectrum holdings and national wireless networks. We look forward to working with the Rogers team to ensure every single Canadian can call 911 in an emergency or connect from wherever they are.”

To deliver this satellite-to-phone coverage across Canada, Rogers has conducted successful technical tests with Lynk satellites in remote British Columbia and will start testing in Atlantic Canada.

At the same time, Rogers and its satellite partners will work closely with the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), Public Safety Canada, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and first responder emergency services to obtain regulatory approvals.

“Improving cellular service availability is vital to enhancing public safety for people living in and travelling through remote and rural parts of BC and across Canada where there is no network access,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Servaices.

“This initiative builds on our government’s work to expand reliable connectivity and cellular coverage along highways for emergency communications services that will help keep people safe and improve emergency responses. When complete, this added and innovative approach to bring services to the hardest to reach areas of our province will increase the safety of people and first responders in BC and throughout Canada.”