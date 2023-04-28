Ericsson strikes Cloud RAN agreement with AMD

The two companies will jointly explore processing technologies for Cloud RAN with the goal of enhancing performance and securing high-capacity solutions.

Expanding the ecosystem with new partners and technologies is one of the key drivers in Open RAN and Cloud RAN architectures, Ericsson said in a release.

Freddie Södergren, Head of Technology and Strategy for Networks, Ericsson, says: “Our work with AMD is a great example of our efforts to expand our support and add more choices for our customers looking to advance their Cloud RAN and Open RAN journey.

“Adding this technical partner furthers our commitment to enable Ericsson Cloud RAN to run on multiple platforms, delivering a truly cloud-agnostic platform that provides the highest performance required for delivering 5G connectivity and beyond.”

Ericsson says its highly portable Cloud RAN application is independent of underlying processing technologies and server, bringing added flexibility and lowering the barriers to entry.

The agreement lays the foundations for CSPs to have the broadest possible choice of hardware, while offering a high level of performance and resilience.

“We are excited to accelerate our continued expansion in the telco space, delivering advanced and highly performant solutions for the open RAN ecosystem,” Kumaran Siva, corporate vice president of strategic business development at AMD said.

“Our collaboration with Ericsson delivers on our joint customers’ demands for increased choice of processing and accelerator technologies as well as helping to enhance the performance, efficiency, and security of Ericsson Cloud RAN solutions.”