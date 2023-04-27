Macquarie, Console Connect add PoP in Sydney

The new data centre location is Console Connect’s fourth point-of-presence (PoP) in Sydney, a strategic choice given the growing relevance of Macquarie Park as a hub of technological innovation in Sydney.

The PoP gives Macqaurie’s customers a way to extend their digital ecosystem by privately connecting to the world’s largest clouds, SaaS platforms and a network of over 900 data centres globally.

This includes dedicated and on-demand connections to hyperscalers such as AWS, Google Cloud, Cloudflare, Salesforce, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud and more.

Through a single access port at the campus, businesses can access Console Connect’s full range of on-demand connectivity services, including on-demand metro, regional and international layer 2 connections across the network.

Additionally, it offers premium business internet access, a leading multi-cloud connectivity solution and a remote peering service.