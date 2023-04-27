OneWeb signs user terminal deal with Intellian

The OW11FL is an electronically scanned array (ESA) flat panel user terminal, suited for OneWeb’s low earth orbit (LEO) network, with the ability to electronically scan over a wide field of view to enable beam and satellite handovers.

OW11FL is well suited to bring together OneWeb’s high-speed low latency network capability services for cellular backhaul, community broadband and civil government applications.

The OW11FL joins an expanding portfolio of Intellian OneWeb user terminals across maritime and enterprise markets.

With six products across Intellian’s OW Series to date, the partnership between the two has grown significantly since the first contract in 2019 with additional product launches expected over the coming months.

Massimiliano Ladovaz, OneWeb CTO said: "We are delighted to continue expanding our work with Intellian to add more user terminals to our portfolio. Flat panel user terminals are a great solution to deliver low latency, high speed OneWeb connectivity to customers globally. The easy to transport, low-profile and sleek design allows for more simple installation while also maximising the benefits of the network. We are excited to introduce the OW11FL to OneWeb’s customers.

The OW11FL is the first in Intellian’s portfolio of flat panel electronically steered antenna-based user terminals to support fixed connectivity applications with a vision to extend into flat panel products to support the delivery of mobility capabilities for enterprise, maritime, land mobility, government and defence applications.

"This contract further solidifies our partnership with OneWeb,” added Eric Sung President and CEO at Intellian Technologies Inc.

“Sharing the same innovative passion and commitment to customer excellence is ultimately the foundation upon which our partnership thrives. We look forward to customers experiencing the highest performing flat panel on OneWeb’s network and benefiting from a lower operating cost across the ecosystem.”