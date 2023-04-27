Wingu’s East Africa expansion gains momentum with several signings

The firm allows capacity and content providers to bring their products and services closer to the consumer in economies served by Wingu, including Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Wingu presently operates four data centres in Djibouti, Ethiopia and Tanzania, and additional capacity is being added in each of these markets, including a major new facility in Djibouti.

Wingu introduced its first data centre in Djibouti over 10 years ago and operates the first internet exchange in the country.

In a similar move, Ethiopia will shortly see its first internet exchange, which will be hosted in Wingu’s carrier-neutral data centre located in Addis Ababa.

The company has also signed with the Tanzania internet exchange (TIX) and a second TIX point-of-presence will soon go live at Wingu’s carrier-neutral data centre in Dar Es Salaam.

In Djibouti, Wingu’s second carrier-neutral data centre and integrated cable landing station (CLS) is on-track to be ready for service in the next quarter.

The new facility being built by Wingu in conjunction with its local partner TO7 Networks SAS, was selected by the consortium behind the cable system, partly due to Wingu’s track-record in the country.

Wingu also announced that its carrier-neutral data centre in Berbera, Somaliland is seeing strong interest from both local and international customers.

As one example, the PEACE cable, which is hosted in the facility on behalf of the local landing party, is already a customer and is providing its Ethiopian customers with additional capacity options.

Wingu adds that it is excited by the potential of the market which is growing rapidly following the liberalisation of the country’s telecoms sector and the entry of Safaricom as a second mobile network operator.