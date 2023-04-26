Virgin Media O2 boosts business line-up

The news comes as VMO2 Business begins a new partnership with Telefonica Tech, the strategic digital business unit of Telefonica, to offer their cloud and security professional and managed services to enterprises and public sector organisations within the UK.

“Private businesses and public sector organisations are embracing digital transformation like never before and looking for ways to do this securely,” said Jo Bertram, managing director for business and wholesale at VMO2 Business.

“To support this, we’re launching best-in-class cloud and security services for our customers to provide them with a comprehensive product line-up alongside our industry-leading fixed and mobile connectivity solutions.

“Our growing cloud networking expertise coupled with our new partnership with Telefónica Tech will help customers to migrate and manage their data and systems in the cloud, enabling them to be more efficient, productive and secure.”

According to Gartner, worldwide public cloud spending is forecast to grow 20.7% to total US$591.8 billion in 2023, up from US$490.3 billion in 2022.

This means VMO2 is offering a range of products and services to support its digital transformation.

This includes cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) with leading cloud services partners alongside private cloud hosting and managed detection and response (MDP) security services.

This is in addition to existing cloud networking SD-WAN and cloud security secure access service edge (SASE) solutions.

Customers will be supported by Telefonica Tech’s cloud professional and managed services team which is based in the UK.

Telefonica Tech UK&I now has more than 1,000 highly qualified technology professionals following the acquisitions of CANCOM UK&I and Incremental.