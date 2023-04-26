Nike furthers Cognizant partnership

The two companies have a 14-year history of collaboration, and the new agreement will consolidate several of Nike’s existing IT support functions.

Cognizant will support the company’s customers, partners, and 70,000 employees through three key areas of technology operations: Multilingual IT Customer Service, Deskside and Dispatch Depot, as well as Application and Infrastructure Support.

“We are excited to help drive exceptional customer, employee, and partner experiences at Nike by leveraging hyper-automation, AI, and process re-engineering,” said Sushant Warikoo, head of Cognizant’s retail industry business unit.

“By bridging our retail industry and technology expertise together with our 14-year knowledge of Nike’s business, we are able to equip them with the advanced IT capabilities required to support their global growth and ensure seamless technology experiences for all.”

As part of the new five-year agreement, Cognizant will assist both Nike’s customers as well as employees with their technical support needs.

Cognizant will offer onsite and remote support across locations worldwide for resolving all hardware issues for employees, from laptops to work phones.

Additionally, through Level 1 and 2 support, Cognizant will offer engineering and backend solutions for all of Nike’s enterprise-wide applications including mobile apps, computer software and the Nike website.