Colt scales On Demand service

The company says organisations can self-serve and scale their network infrastructure through a user-friendly, highly automated digital portal.

Supported by the last-mile access networks, Colt adds that businesses using On Demand benefit from a single service agreement – one portal, contract, bill and point of contact.

It also allows for a “unified customer journey for On Demand” – to sites on or off the Colt network.

Peter Coppens, vice president for product portfolio at Colt Technology Services said: “The enterprise network has become a pathway to the future and we’ve removed the roadblocks that hold businesses back, from locked-in contracts to long provisioning times and geographic restrictions.

“Expanding On Demand is an exciting milestone for Colt and for the industry. It opens up the world and delivers against our purpose: to put the power of the digital universe in the hands of our customers, wherever, whenever and however they choose.”

The extension comes as businesses rethink and futureproof their digital infrastructure. Moving to the cloud, establishing hybrid working practices, connecting to the IoT and trialling emerging technologies result in greater demand for flexible bandwidth.

The ability to scale up or down across an intuitive, intelligent platform helps businesses protect against risk.

Organisations can scale up to 10Gbps guaranteed bandwidth, accessible in seconds for customers in thousands of locations on the Colt network.