EdgeConneX grows data centre footprint in Israel

The new data centre will support the growing demand for robust and resilient infrastructure in the region by hyperscalers, cloud service providers, and enterprises.

Specifically, new facility will deliver 7.5MW of capacity to the market and is due to become operational by Q3 of 2023. In addition, the new site will complement the company’s existing data centre presence near Tel Aviv, including sites in Herzliya and Petah Tikva.

“We’re thrilled to be well underway with the construction and development of the Rishon site," said Dick Theunissen, managing director of EMEA at EdgeConneX.

"The new facility and additional expansion plans will bring the necessary capacity and innovation to grow business and meet increasing hyperscaler and enterprise customer needs. We focus on our customers and providing them with the infrastructure and power capacity they want, where they want it, and when they want it.”

At the same time, the Rishon facility will offer a range of fibre and peering options with access to local and international internet service providers, enabling connectivity to global markets and services.

According to a Research and Markets report, the Israel data centre market size by investments will reach USD 795 million by 2026, this is largely due to the growing number of global enterprises and an expanding number of local SMBs requiring cloud access and IoT support.

In related news, last month EdgeConneX completed the execution of its $3.3 billion in sustainability-linked financing, enabling the development of digital infrastructure to support customers’ global data centre requirements.

At the same time, the company also confirmed that is to connect its data centre located in Sant Boi de Llobregat, Barcelona to AFR-IX Barcelona Cable Landing Station.