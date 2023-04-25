Orange appoints Zerbib as CTO

Zerbib will begin the role on June 1, 2023, replacing Michaël Trabbia who was appointed executive director and CEO of Orange Wholesale.

Zerbib previously served as chief technology and digital officer of Schneider Electric.

Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange said: “I am delighted to welcome Bruno Zerbib to the Group’s executive management team as director of innovation.

“As new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and network function virtualisation become increasingly prevalent, we must strive to remain at the forefront of these new developments to stay ahead in our various markets and before our customers.

“I would also like to sincerely thank Michaël Trabbia for his tenure as head of innovation.”

In 2017, Zerbib joined Altice as director of technology and IT. He worked as part of Altice’s global engineering innovation division on key topics such as augmented TV experience, technology partnerships and network transformation for all of Altice subsidiaries.

In 2018, he joined Schneider Electric as director of technology and digital to provide more efficient, sustainable technological solutions to Schneider Electric customers, in particular by integrating the use of the cloud, AI and industrial IoT.