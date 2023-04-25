Colt DCS starts work on fourth Japan data centre

Inzai City is located in the Chiba Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, Japan. The region is one of the most competitive areas of data centre real estate for enterprise, research and technology customers.

Colt DCS’ Inzai 4 Data Centre has been designed to meet the needs of hyperscale cloud service providers and large enterprises that require scalable infrastructure.

The site is located 600m from Colt’s existing Inzai campus and forms its fourth development in Inzai.

This addition marks another milestone as the firm looks to continue the implementation of its global expansion strategy.

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS said: “Colt DCS’ latest expansion within Inzai City is part of our long-term strategy to provide scalable growth for our customers with refined data centre design and proven experience.

“We are trusted by our customers to effectively build their digital infrastructure, as well as manage and operate their data centre with their scalability needs in mind.

Inzai 4 is the second development under the joint venture between Fidelity Investments and Mitsui following the announcement of the opening of the first development in Osaka Keihanna in March 2023.

Colt DCS was appointed by the joint venture as the exclusive service provider for the design, development, operations and customer service management of the venture.

The design of the Inzai 4 Data Centre will build on Colt DCS’ key learnings as a long-time provider in the Japanese market, since 2001.

It has a site area of 8,747m2 and a designed capacity of approximately 20MW and is already 100% pre-let. The combined IT capacity of the extended Inzai campus is nearly 70MW.