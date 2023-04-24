JLL promotes Hana Sutton to project and development data centres lead

"I'm excited to embark on the journey as project and development services data centres lead in EMEA and look forward to working with our data centre sector specialist team to support clients throughout the data centre lifecycle," said Sutton.

In a Linkedin post, the company confirmed that Sutton is a core member of JLL’s data centre and project and developments services teams and has been instrumental in strengthening our EMEA-wide expert services for data centre new build, refurbishment, and fit-out throughout the EMEA region.

Earlier this month, the company unveiled its latest Global Data Center Outlook report, which found that the mass adoption of cloud computing and AI is driving exponential growth for the data centre industry.

The report also found that hyperscale and edge computing is leading investor demand in the sector with the global colocation data centre market forecasted to grow 11.3% from 2021-2026.