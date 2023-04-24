SES Space & Defense wins $27.5mn contract from US Space Force and DISA  

The Commercial Satellite Communications Transponded Capacity contract worth valued at US$27.54 million has been awarded by the US Space Force’s Commercial SATCOM Communication Office through Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization.

“SES Space & Defense has a longstanding relationship with the US Army and has been supporting the WIN-T program’s evolving needs for over a decade,” said David Fields, president and CEO, SES Space & Defense.

“As the US DoD adopts new and more advanced information technology capabilities, it is key that we support them with the much-needed resilient and secure satellite communications in multiple orbits and bands. Combine that with our extensive experience in network integration, we can ensure our customers’ advantage in any critical mission scenarios.”

Using SES’s global satellite fleet, SES Space & Defense will provide capabilities for the US Army Network Enterprise Technology Command and the US Army Forces Command units to train and prepare a combat-ready, globally responsive total force.

This in turn will allow the US Army to continue to build and sustain combatant command readiness requirements, as well as enable research and development activities for testing new applications for mobile missions.

