Lookout extends VMware partnership on endpoint-to-cloud security

Combing the Lookout platform with VMware SD-WAN gives customers a 'best-of-breed' secure access service edge (SASE) solution that delivers optimised network connectivity and data protection.

"VMware and Lookout are collaborating to enable users to connect to their cloud applications in an optimal and more secure manner," said Sashi Annaluru, head of SASE engineering, VMware.

"The integration of VMware SD-WAN and Lookout Cloud Security platform will give customers the choice and flexibility to transform their networking and security infrastructure and accelerate SASE adoption. Together, our solution will help customers with reliable and efficient connectivity to stay productive while protecting their infrastructure and data."

Specifically, the Lookout Cloud Security platform gives customers more secure and reliable access to cloud applications in a device and location agnostic way, while VMware SD-WAN ensures reliable, efficient, and optimal access paths to these applications from any location under varying network conditions.

The integrated solution gives customers improved network performance, centralised management of security policies and enhanced visibility and monitoring of all end-user activity between branch offices.

"Protecting data in the new norm of a hybrid workforce is challenging. Our partnership with VMware provides our joint customers with an architecture based on SASE, and that is unique and focused on protecting our customer's data along with delivering an industry leading solution to optimise network connectivity," said Sundaram Lakshmanan, chief technology officer, Lookout.

"With the Lookout Cloud Security platform and VMware SD-WAN, customers will experience reliable, efficient, and secure access to all applications, and more importantly protect the data stored in these applications when accessed from any location and any device."

The news comes amid the growth in remote work and bring-your-own-device policies which has magnified the need for organisations to protect any user, any device, from any location. This transformation has led to an evolution of how network and security services are delivered, ensuring the most direct and secure access to cloud applications.