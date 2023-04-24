Vodafone Idea accuses competition of 'predatory' pricing

The struggling operator has called upon the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to take action on the offers, arguing that both operators are too significant in the market to offer 5G for free.

According to the Economic Times, TRAI has sought out responses from Jio and Airtel, with both denying the allegations.

Jio and Airtel added that they are not offering 5G for free as it is being given out as part of 4G packs.

Competition between the major telcos in India has intensified in recent times as the race to provide 5G services hots up.

Bharti Airtel is currently in the lead, pipping Jio by being the first to reach 500 cities.

Last month, Airtel said it recently added 235 cities to the 5G Plus service, while Reliance Jio was only available in 406 locations.

While Vodafone Idea, the third biggest operator in India, has struggled in recent times, Kumar Mangalam Birla recently returned to its board of directors, causing shares to jump by as much as 10%.

Birla has been appointed as an additional director from April 20 after stepping down as non-executive chairman in August 2021.

Vodafone Idea has still not begun its rollout of 5G services, but acquired 5G spectrum in the 3,300MHz and 26GHz bands during last summer’s auction.