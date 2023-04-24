Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Vodafone Idea accuses competition of 'predatory' pricing

Saf Malik
April 24, 2023 12:27 PM
Share
New,Delhi,-,July,17,,2021,-,Facade,Of,Vodafone

India’s fledgling Vodafone Idea has accused its competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel of predatory pricing with their latest 5G deals.

The struggling operator has called upon the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to take action on the offers, arguing that both operators are too significant in the market to offer 5G for free.

According to the Economic Times, TRAI has sought out responses from Jio and Airtel, with both denying the allegations.

Jio and Airtel added that they are not offering 5G for free as it is being given out as part of 4G packs.

Competition between the major telcos in India has intensified in recent times as the race to provide 5G services hots up.

Bharti Airtel is currently in the lead, pipping Jio by being the first to reach 500 cities.

Last month, Airtel said it recently added 235 cities to the 5G Plus service, while Reliance Jio was only available in 406 locations.

While Vodafone Idea, the third biggest operator in India, has struggled in recent times, Kumar Mangalam Birla recently returned to its board of directors, causing shares to jump by as much as 10%.

Birla has been appointed as an additional director from April 20 after stepping down as non-executive chairman in August 2021.

Vodafone Idea has still not begun its rollout of 5G services, but acquired 5G spectrum in the 3,300MHz and 26GHz bands during last summer’s auction.

Tags

News News5G
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe