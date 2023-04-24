ZTE commits to sustainable FTTH

Speaking at the annual FTTH Conference in Madrid, Spain, Hans Neff, senior director of the ZTE CTO group said the “green” requirements should be integrated into the full lifecycle of FTTH networks.

The company advocates the green development concept and has taken the lead in exploring a series of environmental protection measures.

These measures cover several fields such as product architecture, device packaging materials, key components and O&M to promote the sustainable development of the industry.

ZTE says it follows the green design concept of smooth evolution, high integration, miniaturisation and easy deployment in its product architecture.

For example, its Any-PON multi-mode solution can meet the requirements of diverse scenarios through flexible configuration and reduce the number and types of cards.

ZTE’s fixed network CPEs use 100% recyclable plastic enclosures and packaging boxes use 100% green plant-based ink that is non-toxic and harmless for device packaging materials.

ZTE also builds sustainable green FTTH networks and helps all industries to adopt the green development path quickly.