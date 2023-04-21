Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

stc's Tawal to acquire European tower assets from United Group

Natalie Bannerman
April 21, 2023 01:07 PM
Share
Towers NEW .jpeg

stc group's ICT infrastructure subsidiary, Tawal, has signed an agreement to acquire United Group’s telecoms tower assets in Europe.

Valued at €1.22 billion ($1.3 billion) the deal supports stc group’s strategy to expand its international footprint into key markets with significant growth potential and marks Tawal’s first entry into Europe.

“Our agreement with United Group represents an exciting new chapter for TAWAL and the wider stc group. The agreement is a significant milestone in our ambitious growth strategy and the expansion of our international footprint," said Olayan Alwetaid, chief executive officer, stc group.

"We are already leading the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s digital capabilities and this transaction reinforces our commitment to investing in best-in-class technology and infrastructure to lead the way in enabling the world to connect.”

Once the acquisition is complete, Tawal will own and operate more than 4,800 sites across Bulgaria, Croatia, and Slovenia, delivering a suite of passive infrastructure services ranging from ground-based towers, rooftops small cells to in-building-solutions. Tawal’s operations in the European market will also be rebranded as Tawal Europe.

At the same time, United Group will ink a 20-year master services agreement with Tawal, which will see the deployment of over 2,000 additional sharable sites, while existing colocation relationships with other mobile network operators will be upheld.

“We are delighted to partner with United Group in our first investment in the European market," said Mohammed Alhakbani, Chief Executive Officer, Tawal.

"The partnership supports our goal to continue to provide innovative and efficient ICT infrastructure solutions to our partners and deliver the quality of services we are renowned for.”

At present, Tawal currently owns a portfolio of over 16,000 telecom towers and the deal is subject to regulatory approval from the relevant authorities in Bulgaria and Slovenia.

Tags

News NewsInfrastructure and NetworksTawal
NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe