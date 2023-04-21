Lumen launches SASE expansions

The company announced Versa Networks will be the third SASE partner to provide optionality for its customers, while launching its Rapid Three Defense system that blocks malicious traffic for several of its Lumen marketplace products.

Lumen first partnered with VMware and Fortinet in August 2022 – both of which are available through the Lumen Marketplace.

"Lumen has provided Versa SD-WAN and security capabilities for more than eight years, so expanding into the SASE space was a natural fit," said Darren Wolner, senior director of SASE product management for Lumen.

"We have global IP visibility, unique threat intelligence, and vast experience in networking, cloud, and managed services, which makes us the perfect partner for organizations looking for a single provider to enable their digital transformation.

“The addition of Versa to our SASE portfolio brings customers a greater selection of best-in-class software providers and enables them to choose the solution that's best for their business."

The Rapid Threat Defense capability is available today through the Lumen Marketplace.

“Rapid Threat Defense is a significant enhancement because it blocks threats before they reach the customer’s environment,” Wolner added.

“Unlike traditional intelligence feeds that are based on visibility into a customer’s environment, Black Lotus Labs has the unique ability to discover, analyse and act on network-level threats on a global scale.”