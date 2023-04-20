Strategy essential to digitisation, Huawei says

Speaking at Huawei’s Global Analyst Summit (HAS) yesterday in Shenzhen, Meng said: "Digitalisation is a blue ocean for the whole industry," she said. "Huawei will keep investing in domains like connectivity, computing, storage, and cloud."

The world is embracing this opportunity, Huawei says, with more than 170 countries and regions developing their own digital strategies.

By 2026, the Chinese vendor expects spending on global digital transformation to reach US$3.4 trillion.

Huawei is enabling productivity and efficiency improvements across industries such as mining, healthcare, ports, transportation and many others.

The company adds that it is building digital infrastructure that will support increasingly diverse and complex industrial scenarios.

These networks require ultra-reliable and fast connections between people and intelligent objects and between homes and factories.

Meng outlined four characteristics of digital infrastructure that Huawei is delivering to help customers go digital.

“We aim to provide our customers with digital infrastructure that has the simplest possible architecture and the highest possible quality, delivering the best possible experience at the lowest possible costs,” she said.

“Our goal is to help organisations go digital in four stages: digitising operations, building digital platforms, enabling platform-based intelligence, and putting intelligence to use. The time is ripe to thrive together in this new and exciting digital future."

Huawei is developing application scenarios to make digital technology the source of new productivity by helping industry find the right technical solution for the right scenario.

The company, along with its partners, have developed and released over 100 digital transformation standards for the smart city, finance, electric power, highway, aviation and healthcare industries.

By the end of 2022, over 700 cities and 267 Fortune Global 500 companies worldwide had chosen Huawei as their partner for digital transformation.