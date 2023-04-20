FCC approves support for Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands networks

This will be done by ensuring universal service support to strengthen the networks as part of the Bringing Puerto Rico Together Fund and the Connect USVI Fund.

“These programs have helped make tremendous progress toward restoring networks battered by Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel.

“The job is not done, as we learned from the devastation of recent hurricanes like Hurricane Fiona in 2022.

“Today’s action will support ongoing work to restore, harden, and expand critical communications infrastructure to keep communities connected and protected against future extreme weather events.”

Current recipients of mobile support have the opportunity to receive a portion of their support for up to 24 months.

The support must be used to strengthen 4G, LTE or 5G-NR networks.

THE FCC adds that providers may only use the support for redundancy and resiliency measures to help ensure critical telecoms networks remain operational during times of disasters and must submit a spending plan on how the funding will be used.