LiquidStack secures Series B funding from Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies, through its brand Trane, is a global leader in sustainable heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). The investment will help further support the adoption of LiquidStack’s solutions and reduce data centre carbon footprint, water consumption, e-waste and environmental impact.

“I am delighted that Trane Technologies has chosen to partner with LiquidStack at a time when demand for sustainable liquid cooling technology has never been greater,'' said Joe Capes, CEO of LiquidStack.

“I am confident that this investment will accelerate LiquidStack’s business growth as we scale operations, diversify our solutions portfolio, focus on product cost reduction, continue investing in R&D and provide industry leadership for sustainable liquid cooling solutions.”

LiquidStack will primarily use the new funding to ramp up manufacturing, including the opening of a facility in the US. In addition to increasing manufacturing scale, the new facility will include research and development labs, factory acceptance testing and a service training centre to support the demand and adoption of LiquidStack’s immersion cooling technology in hyperscale, cloud, colocation and edge computing applications.

The company will also dedicate funds to further invest in R&D, especially in the field of advanced dielectric fluids that reduce both global warming and ozone depletion while replacing environmentally harmful refrigerants. LiquidStack is also expanding sales, marketing and service delivery capabilities.

“Trane Technologies is committed to bending the curve on climate change through innovative solutions that enable customers to drastically reduce their carbon footprint and meet their business and operating goals while doing the right thing for the planet,” said Amber Mulligan, vice president, of strategic sales and marketing, commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies.

“We are excited to unlock new value for customers with expanded access to LiquidStack’s unique immersion cooling technology, which is raising the bar for sustainable data centre cooling.”

The agreement also brings together LiquidStack’s technology with Trane’s system design, application engineering, go-to-market team and existing portfolio to deliver differentiated value for global data centre customers.