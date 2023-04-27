Lefdal Mine Datacenter adds 60MW in power capacity

With a connection to the regional 132 kV power network, the facility sees the available power to the data centre increase from 20MW to 80MW. A further 20MW is reserved for current customers.

In order to expand this power capacity, Lefdal Mine Datacenter built the transformers in separate halls deep inside the mountain, this was done to secure the transformers and prevent access by either people, drones or any other unfriendly activity. In doing so Lefdal Mine Datacenter strengthens the position as one of the most secure data centres in the Nordics.

The power capacity of the facility has been expanded in modules of 30MW transformers, with further mountain halls ready for future expansions with new transformers installed when this occurs. The last mile grid has been bolstered to 200MW and is constructed with separate entry points and drilled pathways to the transformer locations.

Lefdal Mine Datacenter owns the transformers which are connected directly to the 132 kV power grid. This secures its clients a low cost of power transmission which is a part of the total power cost. Lefdal Mine Datacenter offers a leading low power price in Europe and expect the long-term pricing to be around 3.8 cent per/kWh.

In related news 2022 saw Lefdal Mine Datacenter join the iMasons Climate Accord, a coalition designed to oversee a methodology to measure and reduce carbon in the infrastructure through products, power, and materials. At present there are 200 member companies, including the likes of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Meta and Google.