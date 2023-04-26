Free Trial
Edged Energy and Merlin Properties develop Southern Europe data centres

Natalie Bannerman
April 26, 2023 08:00 AM
EdgedMadrid_web.jpg

Edged Energy and Merlin Properties near completion of three ultraefficient data centres located on the highest capacity fibre connections in Europe.

All three new Edged Data Centers feature zero-water cooling, 100% renewable energy and 1.15 guaranteed power usage effectiveness are nearing completion in Barcelona, Madrid and Bilbao-Arasur. At the same time, a fourth project is also under development near Lisbon.

Combined, these data centres will provide up to 236MW of critical capacity backed by 2 hours of onsite battery storage. The delivery of these facilities in Bilbao-Arasur, Barcelona and Madrid will be available Q4 of 2023.

Edged Energy, a subsidiary of Endeavour, a developer of innovative, sustainable technologies, is building the first carbon-neutral and water-neutral global data centre platform.

“The Iberian Peninsula is home to excellent fibre networks and strong wind and solar resources, making it a strategically important location in Europe and a natural fit for Edged Data Centers,” said Jakob Carnemark, founder, Endeavour.

Both Edged and Merlin Properties are committed to sustainability leadership; with Edged Data Centers using 73% less energy for cooling and overhead than the global average 1.55 power usage effectiveness, as determined by the Uptime Institute.

In addition, power for each facility will come from local, renewable energy sources. Extended battery storage capacity at Edged facilities boosts renewable energy usage and dramatically increases system reliability.

