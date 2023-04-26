Salute Mission Critical unveils due diligence framework

The new tool called Dynamic Due Diligence, uses an upfront digital interactive process, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver concise, accurate, and personalised due diligence assessments.

The framework also enables businesses to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently by enabling the ability to adapt to the specific needs of each client.

"We are thrilled to introduce this game-changing product to the market," said Martin Murphy, president of Salute Mission Critical, EMEA.

"Traditional due diligence processes can be time-consuming, expensive, and inconsistent. Our new technology-powered framework offers a more efficient, cost-effective, and bespoke approach to due diligence, giving businesses the insights, they need to make informed decisions with confidence."

The framework also offers a range of features, including customisable assessments, real-time data analysis, and automated reporting, and has been designed to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows.

Salute is a provider of solutions for the data centre lifecycle, from its initial design and construction to its ongoing maintenance and decommissioning.

"Our goal is to empower data centre owners and operators with the information they need to make smart decisions and achieve their goals," said Erich Sanchack, CEO of Salute Mission Critical.

"Our technology-powered due diligence framework will be a key asset in achieving this. This system, along with our portfolio of system offerings, allows us to better partner with our customers and their overall ambitions."

In related news, March saw the company appoint Erich Sanchack as its chief Executive Officer. Sanchack succeeds Jason Okroy, the co-founder of Salute, who will transition to chief customer and strategy officer.

“I am extremely excited to join the Salute Mission Critical team. Salute’s continued success is largely due to its global customer-centric solutions and the full spectrum of high-quality services," said Sanchack.