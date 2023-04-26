Conapto secures SEK 400m in funding for Stockholm data centre

Kommunalkredit, a specialised bank for infrastructure and energy financing, acted as sole mandated lead arranger and underwrote the 7-year facility.

The newly secured funds will be used to finance the fit-out of the first phase of its new 8,000 sqm data centre, which once operational will provide 20MW of power capacity. The facility will also comply with environmental standards, such as the use of 100% renewable energy and connection to the district heating network to reuse excess heat from its operations.

“We are delighted to announce this financing with Kommunalkredit. We acquired the company with the ambition to carry out a large expansion plan consistent with our sustainable investment strategy," said Michael Dedieu, managing partner at Marguerite.

"The debt facility enables us to capture the opportunity of adding additional data centre capacity in suburban Stockholm, a highly sought-after area by clients and investors.”

Since its acquisition by Marguerite, a pan-European infrastructure fund manager, in July 2021, Conapto has added an additional 2MW of data centre capacity in Northern Stockholm. The first of these expansions was commissioned in August 2022.

In October 2022, Stockholm Exergi and Conapto announced plans to build a new 20MW operation. The new data centre – which will add to two climate-neutral data centres Conapto already has in the city – will have 4,000 sq metres in its first phase, on two floors.

In addition, Conapto recently signed a long-term agreement with a leading S&P 500 digital services company.

Marguerite received M&A advice from Valor, legal advice from Setterwalls, and technical and commercial advice from PMP. Kommunalkredit received legal advice from Roschier