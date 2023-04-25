Epsilon to Connect Converge ICT customers to global internet exchanges

Specifically, Epsilon will extend Converge’s global reach by expanding its peering footprint through global Internet Exchanges.

“We are excited that our partnership with Epsilon will not only help us extend our network’s global reach, but also assist us in optimising our enterprise customers’ user experience with committed data bandwidth, flexibility, and scalability,” said Jesus Romero, chief operating officer at Converge ICT Solutions.

“By utilising Remote Peering, we can seamlessly connect customers closer to a location where content is shared and consumed, which leads to new opportunities for customers and their businesses.”

Epsilon will use its Remote Peering solution to give Converge access to its large ecosystem of global Internet Exchange partners. Converge will extend this service to its enterprise customers through its IX Express Service, giving them with a cost-effective connectivity solution.

"Our collaboration with Converge ICT Solutions Inc. will enable more users to benefit from an optimised, seamless network experience across Europe and beyond,” said Michel Robert, CEO of Epsilon Telecommunications.

“Using our Remote Peering solution, Converge can access and resell a comprehensive ecosystem of IXs including DE-CIX and AMS-IX to its customers, with a reliable, scalable, and flexible infrastructure. Through Infiny, businesses can interconnect directly to this ecosystem using a private and high-performance connection. Converge and its clients can instantly flex bandwidth on demand and only pay for the connectivity they use."

Converge provides businesses with enterprise-grade fibre solutions to ensure their operations run smoothly. The company can meet its customers' changing demands quickly and easily through Epsilon’s Infiny platform to buy, order and provision peering services on-demand.