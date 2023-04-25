Free Trial
Stellium rolls out battery storage and solar solution

Natalie Bannerman
April 25, 2023 08:00 AM
Stellium Datacenters has implemented a new self-funding battery storage and solar solution to help reduce its carbon footprint and customer energy cost.

Total Data Centre Solutions (TDCS), an end-to-end data centre consultancy, worked with Stellium on the solution, which will be funded and implemented by sustainable energy storage solutions experts Energy Optimisation Solutions (EOS).

“At Stellium we and our clients are well aware of the impact of data centres on the environment and we continuously research and implement every available solution to reduce our carbon footprint," said Paul Melon, operations director at Stellium Datacenters.

"This is a highly attractive proposition from TDCS and EOS as there is no expenditure from Stellium involved - it is in effect funded by sharing the savings and revenue associated with it in the power used on the site. Stellium offer EOS a property lease and in accordance with a benefits share mechanism; they pay us a monthly variable rent.”

The initial scheme will comprise of a containerised 2.3MWh battery storage solution and rooftop solar photovoltaic system connecting to Stellium Datacenters' electrical infrastructure in Newcastle. Stellium can expand the scheme on-demand, as required.

A reduction in distribution use of system charges (DUoS) and capacity market charges will save power costs, as well as capturing arbitrage value between peak and off-peak rates in the wholesale and balancing mechanism markets.

Additional revenue will be achieved through grid balancing services. The new solar photovoltaic asset will displace approximately 380,000kWh of imported power from the grid, reducing costs against retail priced grid power.

The carbon reduction from operation of the scheme will be around 125.9Mt of Co2 per annum.

"This is a smart solution for any data centre operator wishing to reduce their carbon footprint and power costs," added Brian Clavin, head of battery energy storage at TDCS.

"At no cost to the operator, it is paid for on a shared savings and revenue model. As power costs increase, we continue to see demand for the solution grow from data centre operators and other heavy power users such as Pharma companies in the UK and Ireland.”

NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
