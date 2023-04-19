Aryaka and Check Point extend managed SASE partnership

The expanded offering combines Aryaka’s global SD-WAN with Check Point Harmony Connect for cloud security, as well as on-premise security with Quantum Edge, Check Point’s virtualised next-generation firewall, to deliver a global Managed SASE offering.

The two have been working together since 2020, collaborating to develop and evolve their offerings to enhance the customer experience.

“Aryaka’s partnership with Check Point has delivered strong results for both businesses and our customers over the years, and we look forward to continuing to bolster that success together,” said Hugo Vliegen, senior vice president of product management at Aryaka.

“How and where business gets done is shifting and unique to each organisation, which is creating massive network and security challenges across the industry. While some are taking disruptive approaches, like ripping and replacing current hardware and software, our collaboration with Check Point is predicated on optionality, simplicity, and flexibility. Together, we’re able to seamlessly guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys, meeting them where they are and providing them with a global Managed SASE solution that is second to none.”

This joint managed SASE solution delivers enterprise-grade security leveraging SD-WAN. Aryaka’s SmartConnect delivers robust global connectivity and faster application performance for enterprises, while Check Point Harmony Connect and Quantum Edge adds a layer of security controls needed for web and cloud-bound traffic.

All internet- and cloud-bound traffic is instantly forwarded from Aryaka’s Edge device, across Aryaka’s Hyperscale point of presence middle-mile, and then to the Check Point Harmony Connect cloud service or Quantum Edge.

“As we progress in our mission to deliver the best security, extending our partnership with Aryaka to provide Check Point’s prevention-first security to Aryaka’s SD-WAN networking solution was critical to achieve our common goal,” said Eytan Segal, head of product management, SASE at Check Point.

“Together we will offer organisations a comprehensive solution with a reliable and secure connection to the internet.”