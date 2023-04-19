Epicor to build new data centre in India

The new facility is in response to surging customer cloud adoption in the region, with the new site to support this growing demand.

“Epicor customer cloud adoption in India grew more than 150% year-over-year in 2022,” said Vibhu Kapoor, regional vice president, Middle East, Africa & India at Epicor.

“The addition of our new India data centre – slated to be online mid-year – will help provide customers in the region greater performance and speed to run Epicor purpose-built solutions such as Epicor Kinetic for manufacturing, as well as improve security.”

The new data centre also builds on the company’s strong growth trajectory across international markets, including the recent announcement of a new data centre in the Middle East and introduction of Epicor Managed Hosting Services for Kinetic in China.

“We were pleased with our performance in 2022 including increased interest and adoption in cloud-based solutions, and we’re continuing to invest in technologies and infrastructure to ensure our customers have the cutting-edge capabilities they require to connect their operations and prioritise growth,” said Kapoor at the time.

“Customers are choosing Epicor not only for our cloud capabilities and deep industry expertise, but they’re also interested in strong levels of support from a reliable partner. At Epicor, we understand our customers’ challenges, and are there every step of the way to collaborate and help them gain visibility across their business and optimise production and supply chain processes.”

Announced in January 2023, the new Middle East data centre is due to go live in Spring of this year and aims to help Epicor customers boost performance and speed, as well as improve security.

In addition, Epicor has officially opened its new office in Bangalore. The new facility provides expanded resources for the company’s product development and engineering teams in the region.