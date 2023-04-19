AI reduces energy consumption, Tele2 says

The project demonstrated that smarter mobile networks can reduce energy consumption by 30% to 40% in the long term.

Tele2’s participation in the AI4Green project, it says, is an important part of the company’s sustainability efforts moving forward.

The Swedish operator provided network data and mobile network insights that were analysed using AI by telecom operators and universities from several European countries to better predict the network’s traffic capacity requirements.

When demand for capacity increases, the firm must be able to quickly adjust its energy use in a more sustainable way.

The results we have obtained can have an enormous impact on Tele2’s energy consumption and we will be using these insights in our continued work with AI and sustainability,” said Martina Lidman, head of data and innovation at Tele2.

“Our nationwide mobile network consumes as much electricity as all the households in a small city, so the ability to control energy consumption on demand makes a big difference.”

The three year-long research collaboration has resulted in live testing of the energy savings in the 5G network.

Tele2 adds that it sees significant potential in making AI an integrated part of its efforts to optimise energy supply in its mobile network.

Energy efficiency remains a key part of its goal to become Sweden’s leading operator in sustainability.