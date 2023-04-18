GI Partners acquires a fully leased data centre in Virginia

The news supports the continuation of GI Partner's strategy of acquiring and managing technology enabled real estate. The property is located on a highly networked 98-acre campus that is managed by an unnamed global data centre operator.

“This property is centrally situated within the largest and most important data center market in the country," said John Sheputis, managing director and Patrick Lawler, director of GI Partners.

"The recent leasing velocity of Northern Virginia affirms the value tenants place on locating at the centre of the modern digital ecosystem. This network dense data centre is a great addition to our core investment programs and demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted counterparty in all circumstances.”

According to GI Partners, the property is 100% leased to two 'credit-worthy tenants' and has been institutionally maintained since initial construction in 2010. The property offers 9MW of critical power with the potential for future expansion. The facility also provides redundant electrical and mechanical improvements and multiple connectivity options through the adjacent campus.

The site forms part of the Tech + Science real estate portfolio managed by GI Partners Real Estate totals 49 properties comprising 10.1 million square feet across 12 markets.

February saw, Rise Broadband confirm that it has completed an acquisition by GI Partners. In addition, GI Partners has committed additiona; capital to improve customer experience and accelerate Rise Broadband’s rollout of fibre-to-the-home services for rural American homes and businesses.

“Rise Broadband provides essential broadband connectivity with a focus on customers in rural America. We are excited to partner with Jim O’Brien and the Rise team to execute a multi-year, fibre-based network expansion effort,” said Brendan Scollans, managing director and co-head of GI Data Infrastructure.

“Rise’s existing network infrastructure is uniquely positioned to execute a fibre expansion effort that will provide rural communities with next generation broadband service.”