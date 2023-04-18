Stratus Networks hires Feder as CEO

Feder brings over 25 years of experience in the telecoms sector to the company and his appointment comes off the back of significant investment from private equity firm Novacap.

Novacap announced that it had acquired Stratus in 2021.

"I am enthusiastic about my new role and Stratus Networks' future," said Feder.

"With years of telecom experience under my belt, I possess a thorough understanding of the requirements for elevating Stratus to new heights.

“I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the board, executive team, and all team members. Stratus' two-decade-long commitment to providing world-class technology, services, and customer care to organisations sets the ideal stage for continued growth."

Stratus is expanding to offer its comprehensive gigabit network and extensive portfolio of networking a voice product to a broader range of communities, buildings and businesses, ensuring its customers have access to increased options and genuine competition.

Benjamin Desmarais, Stratus board of directors’ member and partner at Novacap said: "We are delighted to welcome Darren as Stratus Networks' new CEO.

“His established leadership and extensive telecom expertise make him the ideal candidate to guide Stratus through its forthcoming expansion.

“Stratus Networks remains dedicated to delivering swifter, more dependable internet and communication services to organisations on a local, national, and international scale."