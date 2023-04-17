Free Trial
News

NTT enables private 5G at German university

Saf Malik
April 17, 2023 01:07 PM
NTT has announced a new, live private 5G installation for a leading university in Germany.

After announcing a private 5G collaboration, NTT and Cisco have moved from pilot phase to live deployment with a private 5G mobile network for the Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule (RWTH) Aachen in Germany.

"We are very pleased that we were able to support RWTH Aachen University in setting up the high-performance network," said Kai Grunwitz, managing director of NTT in Germany.

“The university has demonstrated its commitment to excellence with the campus network and is now a scientific pioneer of Private 5G in Germany. This quantum leap is made possible by the Cisco technology used in this project.

“By leveraging their advanced Open RAN technology, the possibilities for future expansion and applications are endless.”

The university was in need of stronger on-campus connectivity, particularly in the area with teams of scientists and students focusing on research.

Private 5G networks work on a completely isolated frequency range and therefore offer the university the visibility and control they need, enabling them to independently control data and voice communication in buildings across campus.

In addition, the mobile network has created the “perfect conditions” for the university’s important research projects due to the high bandwidth, real-time data transmission and low latency.

