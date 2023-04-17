Virgin Media O2 to roll out Open RAN with Mavenir

The network software provider will also work as the prime integrator, offering its Open vRAN solutions for sites on VMO2’s network.

Mavenir’s Open vRAN solution is built from the ground up to be cloud-native, with fully containerised microservices allowing it to be deployed easily on any cloud.

The solution works on open interfaces supporting Open RAN Split 7.2x and Split 2.

“Through digitalising our networks, we’re seamlessly integrating our infrastructure to get more value from our existing assets,” said Jeani York, CTO at VMO2.

“Extending our collaboration with Mavenir to the RAN for the first time will help us establish a future-proof Open vRAN architecture, unlocking the benefits of a multi-vendor open interface while allowing us to rapidly benefit from an end-to-end network solution.”

The vRAN solution also provides vendor-agnostic and future-proof architecture, leveraging VMO2’s network infrastructure assets.

Mavenir’s Open RAN system will consist of fully virtualised L1, L2 vRAN SW and will operate on Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, along with Intel vRAN Accelerator ACC100 and Intel 800 series Ethernet adapters.

Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO at Mavenir said: “Mavenir’s Open vRAN cloud-native approach presents new pathways for automated networks to deliver on the use cases and data demands of today and beyond - driving network elasticity, flexibility and best-in-class automation.

“The Mavenir OpenBeam radio portfolio fully complements Virgin Media O2’s full spectrum requirements and we look forward to playing an active role in unlocking network automation and openness in the RAN.”

The delivery will also feature Mavenir’s OpenBeam Radios including massive MIMO, 3rd party O-RAN based Radio Units (O-RU) for open fronthaul, network monitoring and optimisation.