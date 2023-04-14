Free Trial
Orange appoints Alstom’s Martinez as CFO

Saf Malik
April 14, 2023 12:53 PM
20180515-Laurent-Martinez-800x320.jpg

Orange has appointed Laurent Martinez, formerly of Alstom, as its new chief financial officer.

Martinez will serve as executive director in charge of finance, performance and development and will begin the role on September 1, 2023.

Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange said: “I am delighted to welcome Laurent Martinez to head the Group’s finances. His experience in business transformation will be of great value for the deployment of our new strategic plan Lead the Future.”

Martinez has served as Alstom’s CFO and member of its executive committee since July 2018. During this period, he played a key role in the transformation of Alstom.

After graduating in electrical and telecommunications engineering with a master’s degree, in 1996, Martinez joined Astrium, the defence and space subsidiary of Airbus.

In 2004, he became finance director before being appointed director of controlling, performance and accounting for the Airbus group in 2009.

He took over as head of the Airbus Services business unit in 2015.

