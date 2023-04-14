Wind Tre inks smart city MoU with local municipalities

The aforementioned localities are to transition to smart city models, joining the likes of Modena, Lucca, La Spezia, Fondi, Codogno and Campiglia Marittima, which are already Wind Tre partners.

Specifically, the MoU will see the development of technological skills and innovative design solutions to support the citizens and businesses in the area, which spans approximately 47 square kilometres and is home to over 110 thousand inhabitants.

"We are happy to inaugurate together with the municipalities of Arese, Baranzate, Bollate and Rho this path of technological evolution," said Stefania Matrone, director of transformation & development at Wind Tre.

"In fact, our company proposes itself as an advisor alongside local administrations, an enabler able to design together the digital and "green" transition of Italian cities and extend, strengthen and modernise infrastructures in a sustainable and inclusive perspective. Thanks to a state-of-the-art network and specific skills gained from experience in the field, a series of smart implementations customised according to the needs of the territory can be evaluated."

In related news, last month it was reported that Wind Tre is considering spinning-off its network assets into a standalone company.

According to Reuters, sources claim that the news comes as the telco has resumed talks with private equity investor EQT about a potential sale.

Specifically, the company plans to spin-off its infrastrucature network, comprised of active mobile network (antennas) assets which spans the whole of Italy, as well as its backbone infrastructure which includes a portion of its landline network.

Doing so would position the company better for M&A deals, including a potential sale of the infrastructure business, and comes as Italian telcos increasingly struggle with aggressive price competition in the market that has affected earnings, and at a time when heavy investment is required to deliver 5G networks.

Since the report, has faced industrial action over the planned restructuring with its latest meeting with union and government representatives, ending without resolution.