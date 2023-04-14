Digital Realty to drive sustainability in Asia Pacific

The company has signed a renewable electricity supply contract with energy retailer Origin Energy, contracting for wind power capacity that will see its multi-tenant data centre portfolio in Australia match energy demand with renewable sources from 2024.

Digital Realty’s renewable electricity supply is supported by the Stockyard Hill wind farm, located around 150km away from its Melbourne data centre.

This is in line with its global approach to prioritise cost-competitive net-new renewable energy sourced within the same regions where its data centres are located.

“As the leading data centre provider, we are in a privileged position to lead the global data centre industry in sustainable environmental performance,” said Jon Curry, vice president of operations for Asia Pacific at Digital Realty.

“These projects we are announcing today are important milestones in our global transition to renewable energy and towards achieving our aggressive carbon reduction goals.

“Digital Realty is committed to minimizing the impact of our data centre operations on the environment. We seek to continually improve the way we power and operate our data centres to support the evolving needs of our global customers to help them grow in a responsible and sustainable way.”

In Japan, MC Digital Realty, Digital Realty’s joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation, will match the electricity used at the colocation data halls at its NRT10 and KIX11 data centres with 100% carbon-free and renewable energy through the purchase of FIT non-fossil certificates from MC Retail Energy.

The initiatives are part of Digital Realty’s global effort to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 68% and Scope 3 emissions by 24% by 2030.

Across the company, more than 100 data centres are carbon neutral for Scope 2 and a dozen data centres in Europe have achieved carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.