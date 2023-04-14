Viasat welcomes Gowrappan as president

In his new role, Gowrappan will work closely with Mark Dankberg, CEO and chairman of the board at Viasat, in leading the company's global operations and growth strategy.

"Guru is an accomplished leader with extensive international technology experience, and we are extremely pleased to welcome him to Viasat," said Dankberg.

"His experience in integrating large technology organisations, operating and growing one of the world's largest internet platforms, delivering content to hundreds of millions of users, identifying new growth opportunities and creating powerful global partnerships are especially pertinent as we scale our fixed and mobile businesses globally.

"Guru's strong background in M&A, interactive digital products, sharp focus on cost effective execution, and his attention to organisational culture can help us realise the operational and financial goals enabled by the ViaSat-3 constellation and the pending Inmarsat acquisition."

Gowrappan enters the role with more than 20 years of executive leadership and technology experience in consumer internet media, transactional and subscription-based products.

Prior to his appointment, Gowrappan served as CEO of Verizon Media Group, the media division of Verizon Communications. Earlier in his career, he held various leadership roles, including a focus on international growth initiatives at companies like Alibaba and Zynga.

"I am excited to be appointed as the new president of Viasat at such a dynamic and transformative time for our company. The satellite industry is experiencing unprecedented change in the way customers experience connectivity, interactivity and mobility," added Gowrappan.

"The Viasat team is the best in the business, having developed a strong foundation in serving customers and delivering products with a technology advantage. I am committed to building on this momentum with Mark while continuing to strengthen our customer-first approach. I believe the time is now for Viasat to shape the future of our industry and I am excited to be part of this incredible team."