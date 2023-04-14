Far North Fiber commences cable route study

The Far North Fiber (FNF) project is being carried out by the international joint venture Far North Fiber Inc, formed by Cinia Oy in Finland, Far North Digital in the US and ARTERIA Networks Corporation in Japan. It is due to be operational by the end of 2026.

The cable route study is being carried out in cooperation with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), which is the leading technology partner and contractor for the project. The project has also received funding from the EU's Connecting Europe Facility.

“We are very pleased to see the constantly growing interest in the FNF project from our key stakeholders, such as customers and investors as well as states and communities along the route," said Ari-Jussi Knaapila, CEO of Cinia.

"The cable route study is a concrete and exciting step forward and it is delightful to see how these steps ahead in the project interest the market.”

The 15,000km cable system will run from Japan, via the Northwest Passage, to Europe with a landing in Alaska with European landings in Norway, adjacent to Finland, and Ireland. There are also several branching units designed along the route for future branch connections in the Pacific, Canadian Arctic, and Atlantic.

Arctic aspects of the cable route study, such as ice analysis, will receive focused attention, given its trans-Arctic route also as the Far North Fiber system runs entirely through international waters and the maritime boundaries of Japan, the United States, Canada, and EU nations extra attention in this area will also be paid.

"ASN is delighted to be a key stakeholder in the Far North Fiber Cable System project," added Paul Gabla, chief sales & marketing officer of ASN.

"Our expertise in the Arctic region will be highly valuable for the success of this ambitious project, which will connect Europe and Asia via North America while promoting economic growth in the region.”

The cable route study will be completed in 2023 the results of which will support the upcoming marine survey, also scheduled to begin during 2023.