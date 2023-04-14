Versa Networks picks Calculus to serve LATAM region

As a result of the agreement, Calculus will work with all Versa partners in the region to provide Versa SASE sales support and services to help them grow their businesses.

Versa partners will leverage the large, local Calculus engineering team to engage current and new customers.

“Versa has made the move with Calculus to drive business in the LATAM region through an established and experienced distribution partner that is fully self-sufficient in managing the entire Versa SASE business lifecycle for partners — from initial engagement, delivery of professional services, to product deployment and 24x7 technical support — in local languages,” said Martin Mackay, chief revenue officer with Versa.

“Calculus is uniquely positioned to support this type of partnership due to the top-quality team it has built for engineering and professional services.”

Moving forward, Calculus will be a point of contact for existing and new Versa partners in much of the LATAM region, and specifically in Mexico, to assist with technical and commercial proposals and support.

“We are proud to be Versa’s distributor for LATAM and to work with them and their growing partner ecosystem to fulfill the rapidly increasing demand for Versa SASE,” added Sooraj Vasudevan, Calculus’ CEO and founder.

“With Versa SASE we are working with the industry’s Unified SASE leader and the only one that is truly integrated, providing distinct networking and security advantages for customers.

“Versa is a great partner to work with, they are attentive to the market’s needs and they are constantly striving to improve.”