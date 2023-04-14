Free Trial
Ciena debuts ‘industry-first’ WaveRouter

Saf Malik
April 14, 2023 10:40 AM
Scott McFeely - Ciena.jpg

Ciena has introduced its WaveRouter, an “industry-first” platform architecture designed for the converged metro network.

As part of the company’s Coherent Routing strategy, WaveRouter supports the rapid growth of metro traffic driven by bandwidth-hungry services such as 5G, high-speed broadband, enterprise business services and the cloud.

WaveRouter unifies IP, optical and compute functionality in a single platform and addresses the needs of service providers who are dealing with unprecedented traffic demand.

“Service providers are looking to simplify their networks through convergence to gain a competitive edge in a cloud-driven, always-connected world,” said Scott McFeely, senior vice president of global products and services at Ciena

“Until now, they’ve had to compromise when it came to capacity, operational ease, and sustainability.

“WaveRouter takes an innovative approach, combining the best in IP, coherent optics, and flexible photonics driven by multi-layer operations for real performance and energy advantages.”

Additional benefits include users being able to manage IP and optical network services in a single interface with Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) multi-layer domain controller, reducing costs and driving optimal network performance.

WaveRouter will be generally available in the third quarter of 2023.

