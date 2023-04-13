Arqit hires cryptographic expert

Faux has 12 years’ experience in signals intelligence and cryptoanalytic research, working for the National Security Agency and serving as a principal investigator in cybersecurity.

Faux’s most recent role was as director of innovation and strategic initiatives at Lorica Cybersecurity in Maryland.

David Williams, Arqit Founder, chairman and CEO said: “Roberta brings extensive cryptographic and customer facing experience to our growing team of cybersecurity experts as Arqit continues our mission to create stronger, simpler encryption for all networked devices.

“From working within the Intelligence Community, Roberta’s seen first-hand the threats facing cryptographic systems and the need for organizations to move to implement symmetric-key protections urgently.”

Arqit has also announced its participation in the GSMA Post-Quantum Telco Network Taskforce (PQTN).

The PQTN taskforce works to define policy, regulation and operator business processes globally for the enhanced protection of telecommunications.

The UK government recently announced its National Quantum Strategy, in which it identified the field as a priority sector.

The taskforce recently released a white paper which experts at Arqit co-authored, highlighting the impact assessment of post-quantum in telecoms and calls on operators to develop a post-quantum cryptography transition plan.

“We are honoured to work alongside other industry leaders with the GSMA to promote the adoption of quantum-safe solutions across telecoms networks,” Williams added.

“With our world-class experts and market leading symmetric key agreement platform, Arqit is ideally placed to be at the forefront of addressing the challenges quantum technology brings and to help mobile network operators protect themselves against the cyber threats of both today and tomorrow.”