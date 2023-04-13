Zayo unveils Manchester to New York subsea cable route

The direct subsea cable route to North America, has been created through leased capacity on the AEC2 cable which Zayo is using to create this new route on its IP network.

It will avoid backhauling to global Internet hubs in London and Paris, reducing trans-Atlantic latency and delivering a better user experience.

“Cultivating an enhanced performance for our customers is at the forefront of Zayo's mission,” said Yannick Leboyer, chief operating officer - Europe at Zayo.

“The new subsea route is Zayo’s latest step towards providing fast, reliable infrastructure to connect global Internet hubs both within Europe and to the US. With the fastest transatlantic connection from Manchester, Zayo is well-positioned to handle the increasing capacity demands between these hubs, fuelling business innovation and digital transformation for our customers.”

This investment marks an additional transatlantic cable for Zayo, connecting its packet IP network between North America and Continental Europe.

Once operational, the cable will support the growing needs of with European businesses, which is home to five of the ten largest global Internet hubs. These include the UK government's Northern Powerhouse vision for a globally connected Northern economy; a faster, Northern-based direct gateway for the Internet Exchanges in the North of England and Scotland; greater resilience and reliability in the North by upgrading the Manchester Internet gateway and using capacity from Zayo’s Zeus subsea cable, they've also added a direct route to Amsterdam.

The cable also creates a direct gateway for Manchester to attract both large enterprises and innovative new start-ups to the city; lowered latency for customers in The Netherlands as the new cable acts as an alternative path for all packet traffic in Amsterdam, by London and Paris, as well added resilience to the UK's Internet backbone by being no longer reliant on London.