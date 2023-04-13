Nokia expands industrial edge applications for Industry 4.0

Nokia’s OT edge ecosystem-neutral approach enables innovation from digitalisation enablers. The new applications also use the GPU capability on Nokia MXIE.

Using Nokia MXIE, a powerful on-premises OT edge solution that helps process data closest to the source in real time while retaining data sovereignty, enterprises can connect their assets and move to digitalise operations.

“These new applications unlock operational technology data from their silos while maintaining sovereignty, which asset-heavy, mission-critical environments require for digital transformation," Stephan Litjens, vice president of enterprise solutions for Nokia.

"As we continue to expand the Nokia Industrial Application Catalog and work with leading ISVs and cloud providers, our ecosystem-neutral approach for MXIE means enterprises can choose best-of-breed applications to support a range of industrial use cases. This ultimately improves efficiency, worker safety and sustainability in our customers’ operations.”

The first is Litmus Edge, an Industrial IoT (IIoT) edge platform which provides a holistic, machine learning-enabled, real-time view across the enterprise with unified data collection, integration, analytics and application enablement.

The next is Crosser Node, the IIoT edge platform that collects, connects, integrates and analyses data in motion (i.e., streaming analytics).

Third is the Palo Alto Next-Gen Firewall, which is virtualised next generation firewall powered by MXIE, without adding physical hardware to the network. It provides a variety of advanced security services such as intrusion detection and prevention, deep packet inspection and DDoS protection.

Last there is Atos Computer Vision, a computer vision platform that uses AI to provide applications which improve quality and productivity in manufacturing environments. It uses deep learning to detect defects, foreign objects, anomalies, or incorrect setups.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Nokia by integrating some of our customers’ business-critical applications – Litmus Edge and Palo Alto Next Gen Firewall – on the Nokia MX Industrial Edge," said Chris McReynolds, vice president of offering management, network and edge practice at Kyndryl.

"Advanced IIoT edge platforms that facilitate a holistic view of enterprise-wide data, along with mission-critical security, are fundamental to enterprises who are seeking to accelerate their digital transformation.”

The news builds on Nokia’s partnership with Kyndryl, and as a result its industrial customers are deploying Nokia private wireless networks to achieve high-performance wireless connectivity.