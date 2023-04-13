SES signs €75m worth of contract extensions

The majority of renewals span several years and will allow millions of satellite TV households across Germany to continue watching SD and HD content.

The deals include both private and public broadcasters such as QVC Germany, Seven.One Entertainment Group, Media Broadcast Satellite GmbH and HIGH VIEW.

“Whether for news, entertainment, live sports, shopping or public service, audiences continue to demand access to a wide range of high-quality video content,” said Norbert Hölzle, global head of media at SES.

“The size of these deals and length of the contracts highlight that for both private and public broadcasters the most efficient way to reach millions of households and build the biggest audience is through satellite – today and well into the future.”

SES’s latest video contract extensions illustrate how both private and public broadcasters across Germany are leveraging SES’s satellites at the prime 19.2 degrees East orbital slot to directly reach more than 17 million satellite TV homes.

With this, SES says it surpasses other satellite or terrestrial operators in the country.

The Luxembourg-based satellite company remains in talks with Intelsat about a possible merger between the two.

The company – originally Société Européenne des Satellites – launched its first satellite in 1988, largely for Sky, then owned by Rupert Murdoch. Its shareholders from the start have included the government of Luxembourg.