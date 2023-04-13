James Wei joins Chayora as new CEO

“The development of digital China and artificial intelligence provides a strong driving force for IDC's next development," said Wei.

"I'm excited to join Chayora at this moment and lead the team to provide world-class services to Chinese customers, making Chayora an important force in the IDC market.”

Wei joins Chayora from XForwardAI where he served as CEO. Prior to that, he spent 22 years at China Telecom where he held a number of senior executive roles in China and the US. Following this, he then was a board member and vice president of business development for Teamsun.

“We look forward to an exciting new chapter for Chayora as it focuses on the immediate and growing China market opportunities," said Randy Brouckman, chairman at Chayora.

"Given James’ extensive commercial experience and relationships in China together with his global leadership experience, we are well positioned to realize the great potential Chayora and the China market continues to offer.”

Wei is joined by Wing Dar Ker, who will lead Chayora’s government relations. Ker was formerly the CEO of BlueCloud, the cloud services arm of 21 Vianet and was previously a senior executive at Microsoft.

“The challenges of 2022 are now behind us and the exciting re-opening of China this year enables us to take the next important step in developing Chayora to be a significant and successful leader in the IDC market in China," said Oliver Jones, co-founder of Chayora.

"We have needed to strengthen our executive leadership to reflect the reality of the China market and I am delighted to welcome James Wei into the business to take on this role and to support him in succeeding.”

The appointments come as Chayora’s two co-founders, Oliver Jones and Jonathan Berney both step down from full time executive roles but will continue to support the company as board advisors.