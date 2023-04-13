Siemens, Microsoft partner on AI

The two companies are integrating Siemens’ Teamcenter software for product lifecycle management (PLM) with Microsoft’s collaboration platform Teams and the language models in Azure OpenAI Service as well as other Azure AI capabilities.

At the Hannover Messe exhibit in Germany, Siemens and Microsoft will demonstrate how generative AI can enhance factory automation and operations through AI-powered software development, problem reporting and visual quality inspection.

"The integration of AI into technology platforms will profoundly change how we work and how every business operates," said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of cloud and AI at Microsoft.

"With Siemens, we are bringing the power of AI to more industrial organisations, enabling them to simplify workflows, overcome silos and collaborate in more inclusive ways to accelerate customer-centric innovation."

The new Teamcenter app for Microsoft Teams is anticipated for 2023.

The two companies will also team up to help software developers and automation engineers to accelerate the code generation for programmable logic controllers (PLC), the industrial computers that control most machines across the world’s factories.

At Hannover Messe, Microsoft and Siemens will demonstrate a concept for how OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other Azure AI services can augment Siemens’ industrial automation engineering solutions.

This latest collaboration is part of a longstanding relationship between the two companies. Other areas of collaboration include Senseye on Azure, allowing companies to run predictive maintenance an enterprise scale and support customers.